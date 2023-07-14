PotCoin (POT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $210.06

PotCoin (POT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 14th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $215,969.56 and approximately $210.06 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.89 or 0.00310502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013371 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019110 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 54.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000515 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003331 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,363,207 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

