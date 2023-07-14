Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Shares Down 0.6%

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$16.86 and last traded at C$16.88. 92,174 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 90,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.99.

Primo Water Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.