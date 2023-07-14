Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Cut to $106.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $123.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Progressive from $120.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.60.

NYSE:PGR opened at $114.78 on Friday. Progressive has a one year low of $109.42 and a one year high of $149.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,286,000 after buying an additional 254,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,630,973,000 after acquiring an additional 608,635 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,464,343,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

