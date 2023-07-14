Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Chairman Sells $1,494,865.68 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 38,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $1,494,865.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 70,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,943.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Progyny stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.80. 469,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,346. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.65. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 91.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KPCB XIII Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth $201,650,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,910,000 after buying an additional 1,365,792 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after buying an additional 725,232 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 44.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,028,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,171,000 after purchasing an additional 620,773 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 617,830 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

