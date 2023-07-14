Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE PLD opened at $126.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.60. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PLD. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

