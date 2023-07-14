Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Quaint Oak Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

QNTO stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 149. Quaint Oak Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.03.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides banking services in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest-bearing checking accounts for businesses and consumers, and savings accounts.

