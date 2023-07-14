QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CTO Timothy Holme Sells 144,623 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,466,477.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,259.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

QuantumScape Price Performance

NYSE:QS traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,803,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,801,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 5.05. The company has a current ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.86.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuantumScape

Several research firms recently issued reports on QS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 122.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.