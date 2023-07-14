Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Short Interest Down 67.6% in June

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,170,000 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the June 15th total of 40,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRTEA. StockNews.com began coverage on Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Qurate Retail to $1.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ QRTEA traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.07. 3,405,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,265,346. The company has a market cap of $415.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.72. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34.

Qurate Retail last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 123,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 74,505 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,602,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 114,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FPR Partners LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 25,899,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,216,000 after buying an additional 4,010,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

