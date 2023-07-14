RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Down 68.7% in June

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the June 15th total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RADCOM by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in RADCOM by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in RADCOM during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in RADCOM during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RDCM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.48. 10,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,304. The firm has a market cap of $157.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.23 and a beta of 0.85. RADCOM has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. On average, analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

