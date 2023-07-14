Rajesh Vashist Sells 3,000 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,002,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SiTime Stock Down 3.3 %

SITM traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,209. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $209.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average is $115.53.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). SiTime had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $38.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SITM shares. TheStreet lowered SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SiTime by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SiTime by 2,115.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,315 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

