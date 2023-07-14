RDL Realisation (LON:RDL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $59.70

RDL Realisation Plc (LON:RDL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 59.70 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 56.15 ($0.72). RDL Realisation shares last traded at GBX 59.70 ($0.77), with a volume of 148,995 shares traded.
RDL Realisation Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.70.
About RDL Realisation
Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.
