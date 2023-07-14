Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.34

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.34 and traded as high as $39.14. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 130,580 shares.

Rentokil Initial Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.