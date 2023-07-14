Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) PT Raised to $158.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RSG. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $149.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.24 and a 200-day moving average of $136.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $120.58 and a 12 month high of $153.38.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

