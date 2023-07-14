Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.24. Revelstone Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Institutional Trading of Revelstone Capital Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCAC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 416.9% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

About Revelstone Capital Acquisition

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp.

