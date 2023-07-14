Reviewing Belden (NYSE:BDC) and True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY)

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) and True Nature (OTCMKTS:TNTY – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Belden and True Nature’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Belden 10.69% 26.83% 9.80% True Nature N/A N/A -13,987.90%

Risk and Volatility

Belden has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, True Nature has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Belden $2.61 billion 1.61 $254.66 million $6.41 15.34 True Nature N/A N/A -$3.88 million N/A N/A

This table compares Belden and True Nature’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Belden has higher revenue and earnings than True Nature.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Belden and True Nature, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Belden 0 2 3 0 2.60 True Nature 0 0 0 0 N/A

Belden presently has a consensus price target of $98.80, indicating a potential upside of 0.46%. Given Belden’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Belden is more favorable than True Nature.

Summary

Belden beats True Nature on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Belden

Belden Inc. provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation. It also provides power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations; and end-to-end fiber and copper network systems. This segment serves commercial real estate, hospitality, healthcare, education, financial, government, and broadband and wireless service providers, as well as end-markets, including sport venues, stadiums, data centers, military installations, and academia. The Industrial Automation Solutions segment offers infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems; and industrial Ethernet switches, network management software, routers, firewalls, gateways, input/output (I/O) connectors/systems, industrial Ethernet cables, optical fiber industrial Ethernet cables, Fieldbus cables, IP and networking cables, I/O modules, distribution boxes, and customer specific wiring solutions. This segment provides its products for use in applications comprising network and fieldbus infrastructure; sensor and actuator connectivity; and power, control, and data transmission; and supplies heat-shrinkable tubing and wire management products to protect and organize wire and cable assemblies. It serves distributors, original equipment manufacturers, installers, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Belden CDT Inc. and changed its name to Belden Inc. in May 2007. Belden Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

About True Nature

True Nature Holding, Inc. focuses on engaging in compounding pharmacy activities direct to consumers, doctors, and veterinary professionals. It also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry. The company is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

