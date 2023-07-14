River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,210 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 341,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $12,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.1% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.84.

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.8 %

Ovintiv stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 23.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

