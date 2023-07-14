River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $121.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.55. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $124.22.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.