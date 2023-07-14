River Road Asset Management LLC Has $28.82 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 70,180 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $28,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after purchasing an additional 41,030,376 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $256,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $69,969,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 38.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,265,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

KMI stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

