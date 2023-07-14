River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,124 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of M.D.C. worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 665.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 239.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised M.D.C. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

M.D.C. Trading Up 0.7 %

In other M.D.C. news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 1,322,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $58,476,434.37. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 115,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,627.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other M.D.C. news, Director Michael A. Berman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $767,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,085 shares in the company, valued at $997,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 1,322,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $58,476,434.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 115,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,627.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,664,457 shares of company stock valued at $72,700,485. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $47.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.13 million. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 16.34%. M.D.C.’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also

