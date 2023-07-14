River Road Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

River Road Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $8,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,583,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,334 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,453,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,484,000 after purchasing an additional 757,999 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,609,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,140,000 after purchasing an additional 106,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,154,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SSNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.43. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

