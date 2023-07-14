ROC Energy Acquisition (NASDAQ:ROCAR) Shares Up 39.4%

Shares of ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAR – Get Free Report) shot up 39.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.45. 2,005,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,098% from the average session volume of 167,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCAR. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ROC Energy Acquisition by 30.4% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,232,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 287,265 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ROC Energy Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

