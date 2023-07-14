ROC Energy Acquisition (NASDAQ:ROCAU) Shares Down 22.8%

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 22.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 3,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 3,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

ROC Energy Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ROC Energy Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

ROC Energy Acquisition Company Profile

