Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

Investment analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.14.

RHHBY stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. Roche has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $43.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in shares of Roche by 5.0% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Roche by 101.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Roche by 21.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in Roche during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Roche by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

