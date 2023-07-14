Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

Investment analysts at HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Roche from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.14.
Roche Price Performance
RHHBY stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. Roche has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $43.32.
Roche Company Profile
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.
