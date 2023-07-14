Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.00.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $342.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $343.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total value of $145,017.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,217 shares of company stock worth $4,687,705 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 680.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 357,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,765,000 after buying an additional 311,363 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.