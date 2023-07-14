Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $215,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,614 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in SAP by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $143.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.80 billion, a PE ratio of 80.42, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.87 and a 200 day moving average of $124.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. SAP SE has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $144.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 89.94%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

