Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Short Interest Update

Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 79.5% from the June 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

Roots Stock Performance

Roots stock remained flat at $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. Roots has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $3.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27.

About Roots

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

