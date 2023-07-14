RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.83

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.83 and traded as high as $10.96. RPT Realty shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 421,332 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 456.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

