RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.83

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.83 and traded as high as $10.96. RPT Realty shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 421,332 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.
RPT Realty Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.63.
RPT Realty Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPT Realty
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 456.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RPT Realty Company Profile
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
Featured Stories
