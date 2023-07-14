Ryder System, Inc. (R) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Ryder System has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Ryder System has a payout ratio of 21.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ryder System to earn $10.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.9%.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.56. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $102.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.86%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 175.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

