Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Down 94.3% in June

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the June 15th total of 1,287,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 740.0 days.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Stock Performance
Shares of SNYYF remained flat at $1.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.44.
About Sany Heavy Equipment International
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sany Heavy Equipment International
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sany Heavy Equipment International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.