Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Short Interest Down 94.3% in June

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the June 15th total of 1,287,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 740.0 days.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Stock Performance

Shares of SNYYF remained flat at $1.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $1.44.

About Sany Heavy Equipment International

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of mining equipment, logistics equipment, robotic, smart mine products, and spare parts. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment. The company offers coal mining machinery products, such as road headers, including soft rock and hard rock road headers, integrated excavation, bolting, and self-protection machinery; mining equipment consisting of coal mining machines, hydraulic support system, scraper and armored-face conveyors, etc.; non-coal mining machinery products comprising tunnel road headers and mining machines; and mining transport equipment, which include mechanical and electric drive off-highway dump trucks, widebody vehicles, and other related products.

