Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $343.43 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 906,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 224,140 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 3.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.31% of Deere & Company worth $343,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,356,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,326,177,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,497,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,900,000 after purchasing an additional 17,587 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.10.

NYSE DE traded up $2.02 on Friday, reaching $411.57. The company had a trading volume of 292,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,732. The firm has a market cap of $120.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $293.18 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $385.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

