Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Update

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Scandium International Mining Stock Up 8.0 %

Scandium International Mining stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 18,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,287. Scandium International Mining has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

Scandium International Mining Company Profile

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. Its principal project is the Nyngan scandium project located in New South Wales, Australia. The company was formerly known as EMC Metals Corp.

