Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF) Short Interest Update

Scandium International Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCYYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Scandium International Mining Stock Up 8.0 %
Scandium International Mining stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. 18,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,287. Scandium International Mining has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.
Scandium International Mining Company Profile
