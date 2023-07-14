Sendero Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,419 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,861 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Comcast stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

