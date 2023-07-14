Seraphim Space Investment Trust (LON:SSIT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.00

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc (LON:SSIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.10 ($0.34), with a volume of 76420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.40 ($0.34).

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 40.20.

About Seraphim Space Investment Trust

Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc specializes in incubation, mid venture, late venture, later stage, PIPEs, and industry consolidation. It seeks to invest in space technology. The fund invests between $0.25 million to $25 million. Seraphim Space Investment Trust Plc was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

