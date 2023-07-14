ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $600.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $540.33.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $577.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $530.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.79. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $579.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,101 shares of company stock valued at $16,282,198. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.