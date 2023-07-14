Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and traded as high as $0.38. Sherritt International shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 2,500 shares trading hands.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.

Sherritt International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.