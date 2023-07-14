Short Interest in ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Declines By 79.3%

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the June 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ASMPT Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS ASMVY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $31.58. 1,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,216. ASMPT has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $26.54.

ASMPT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.6762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from ASMPT’s previous dividend of $0.45.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, and laser grooving and dicing.

