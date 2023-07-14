Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Expands By 637.5%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a growth of 637.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BRDCY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 18,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,237. Bridgestone has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bridgestone from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

