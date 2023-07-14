Short Interest in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSW) Decreases By 71.4%

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCTSW remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,470. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCTSW. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,740,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners increased its holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 1,794.0% during the 4th quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 473,601 shares during the last quarter.

About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses pursuing opportunities in technology-based healthcare businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

