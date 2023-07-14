Short Interest in Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Drops By 90.9%

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COVTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Covestro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Get Covestro alerts:

Covestro Trading Down 0.6 %

COVTY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.92. 11,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,575. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Covestro had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Covestro will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.