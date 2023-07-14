Short Interest in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOCW) Increases By 785.7%

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 785.7% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DTOCW remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,222. Digital Transformation Opportunities has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Transformation Opportunities

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOCW – Free Report) by 254.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490,839 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

