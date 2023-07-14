Short Interest in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL) Decreases By 72.7%

PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PEPL traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.56. 34,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,210. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEPL. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $9,729,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PepperLime Health Acquisition by 163.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 719,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 446,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,641,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,511,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,295,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PepperLime Health Acquisition

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

