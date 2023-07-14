Short Interest in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Declines By 71.6%

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the June 15th total of 535,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PolyMet Mining Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLM traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 241,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,741. PolyMet Mining has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.33.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PolyMet Mining by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in PolyMet Mining by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PolyMet Mining by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,983 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PolyMet Mining by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PolyMet Mining by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PolyMet Mining in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

