Short Interest in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Declines By 71.6%

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, a drop of 71.6% from the June 15th total of 535,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
PolyMet Mining Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLM traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company had a trading volume of 241,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,741. PolyMet Mining has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.33.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PolyMet Mining in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
