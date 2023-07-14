Short Interest in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Decreases By 84.7%

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Smart Powerr in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Smart Powerr Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CREG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.59. 11,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,737. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr ( NASDAQ:CREG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

See Also

