Short Interest in Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Grows By 1,100.0%

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Stingray Group Price Performance

Shares of Stingray Group stock remained flat at C$3.93 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.94. Stingray Group has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$4.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.

