Short Interest in Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Grows By 325.0%

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SYIEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Symrise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Symrise Price Performance

SYIEY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.05. 99,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,994. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Symrise Increases Dividend

About Symrise

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.1857 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Symrise’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

