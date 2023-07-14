Short Interest in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Decreases By 71.7%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,300 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the June 15th total of 955,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Talaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Talaris Therapeutics news, Director Suzanne Ildstad sold 12,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $32,225.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,771,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,390,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,314 shares of company stock valued at $673,442. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,433,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,950,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 40.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 75,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TALS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 261,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,359. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Featured Articles

