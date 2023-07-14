Short Interest in Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Decreases By 71.7%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 270,300 shares, a decrease of 71.7% from the June 15th total of 955,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Talaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.
In other Talaris Therapeutics news, Director Suzanne Ildstad sold 12,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $32,225.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,771,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,390,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,314 shares of company stock valued at $673,442. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TALS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 261,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,359. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
