Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 244.1% from the June 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers to €70.80 ($77.80) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Siemens Healthineers Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SMMNY stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $28.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,880. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.92. Siemens Healthineers has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $31.92.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

