Simplex Trading LLC Has $10.32 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4,084.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,670 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $49.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.