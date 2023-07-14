Simplex Trading LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 144,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,207,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI China ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,991,000. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth $598,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average of $47.28. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.4292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

