Simplicity Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 105,756 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $45.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day moving average is $42.37. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

